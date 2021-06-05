Sweltering heat breaks another record as heat settles

Hot and Humid Conditions…

After reaching the first 90-degree day yesterday Eau Claire does it again with a record high. 97 degrees was the official Saturday temperature, crushing the 93-degree high temperature set back in 1968.

Sunny skies and continued heating will move in for Sunday to wrap out the weekend. Very hot and humid high temperatures will reach into the lower 90s. You’ll want to stay hydrated and take it slow with the relatively extreme early-season hot spell.

Returning storm chances...

Late this evening a very isolated chance of storms will push into the region. Model trends keep storm chances after sunset but you will want to keep your self alert. If you hear thunder roar head indoors.

Hot weather leads to t-storms for next week…

There will be continued chances to see the sunshine this week as the heat settles into the Upper Midwest. Yet, make sure to keep yourself and others safe in the heat with plenty of water and taking breaks out of the sun.

After a slight chance of t-storms on Monday, our probability of rain will increase, but we will certainly have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds, and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest. Storms chances increase on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. A slight chance for storms on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A moderate chance for storms on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A slight chance for storms on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett