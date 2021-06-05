Police: sugar worker, 86, fatally shoots boss after firing

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old sugar mill worker with 31 years on the job fatally shot his boss after he was refused another year at the mill. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday that Felix Cabrera was jailed on a first-degree murder charge following the Friday morning shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade. Jail records did not list an attorney for Cabrera. The victim’s name was not released by the sheriff’s department. Authorities say Cabrera sought to work one additional year for financial reasons but was turned down.