Police cruiser crammed with food to help those in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Saturday afternoon, a police cruiser was crammed with non-perishable food to help fill a food pantry in Chippewa Falls.

The L.E. Phillips Career Development Outreach Center teamed up with the Chippewa Falls Police Department to collect items for its food pantry. The Outreach Center assists people experiencing homelessness in the county or anyone who is in need of their services.



Outreach Coordinator, Karri Pitsavas, said besides filling the center's community cabinet with groceries, she hopes this event can also shed light on the reality that there is a population of people experiencing homelessness in Chippewa County.

"There are people in need," Pitsavas said. "We had people come by today say they know what it's like to be in need, so they want to help give back to the community and brought food and cash donations that will all go back into this community."

This is the first time Cram the Cruiser was held, but Pitsavas said she hopes to make it an annual event.