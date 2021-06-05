Old Abes win BRC tennis meet and conference title, other Saturday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With just a few days to go until high school boys tennis sub-sectionals, Eau Claire Memorial has made it's mark atop the Big Rivers Conference.

Memorial finished first out of six teams at Saturday's meet, thanks to several wins in singles and doubles play.

Here are the winners from Saturday's matches:

#1 Singles: Jacob Grosz (Hudson) def. Ethan Beckerman (ECM) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

#2 Singles: Evan Birkolz (ECM) def. Matt Dunn (Hudson) 2-6, 6-3 (11-9)

#3 Singles: Bennett Kohlhepp (ECM) def. Isaac Johnson (Menomonie) 6-1, 6-0

#4 Singles: Seth Roosevelt (ECM) def. Noah Reckin (Menomonie) 7-6, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Tom Peterson/Ryan Hayes (ECM) def. Dominik Hendrickson/Cole Witucki (Menomonie) 6-2, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Ryan Arthur/Jacob Hennemann (Hudson) def. Sam Prasher/Jackson Seyling (ECM) 6-1, 6-3

#3 Doubles: Sam Penfield/Noah Beckmeyer (Hudson) def. Gavin Sorenson/Grant Johnson 6-3, 4-7 (10-4)

Conference Standings:

1. Eau Claire Memorial

2. Hudson

3. Menomonie

4. Eau Claire North

5. River Falls

6. Chippewa Falls

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eau Claire Memorial 6, La Crosse Central 5

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

Eau Claire Express 1, Mankato Moondogs 6