No shirts, pants or undies needed on bike ride, just a mask

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia bike riders won’t need shirts, pants, skirts or underwear — just a mask. Organizers of the Philly Naked Bike Ride say this year’s event will take place Aug. 28 and will require masks, based on the city’s earlier coronavirus restrictions. The city lifted most of those restrictions this week, citing increased vaccinations and decreased cases. But ride organizers say they haven’t chatted since the city’s guidelines changed so for now they’re sticking with their initial mask guidance. Ride participants usually gather in a park to undress before carefully hopping on their bikes to promote body positivity and cycling safety and protest fossil fuel dependency.