Dutch woman, three children repatriated from Syria IS camp

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — The Kurdish-led administration in Syria’s northeast has handed to the Netherlands a Dutch woman, her two young sons, and a Dutch girl, who lived in a camp for families of alleged Islamic State militants. A delegation from the Netherlands led by special envoy to Syria Emiel de Bont received the four in Qamishli city, at the Kurdish administration’s offices. The group will be taken home and Kurdish authorities say the adult woman faces no criminal charges by his administration. The move was a small step to resolve the complicated issue of European citizens who traveled to territories held by IS in Syria and Iraq.