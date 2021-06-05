Civil War veteran remembered, generations after burial

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Pepin County cemetery has been undergoing a lot of work to replace some of the headstones, a story WQOW shared in April. One of those headstones was the purpose of a formal dedication on Saturday.

146 years ago, Moses Basil Bashaw was buried at the cemetery in Pepin County. Three years ago and five generations later, his great-great-great nephew decided to replace the weathered headstones of Bashaw and other family members. Then on Saturday, a ceremony took place to dedicate the new headstone and remember the Civil War veteran.

"We are here today to honor and forever mark the resting place of private Moses Bashaw of Company G, 53rd New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment," said Doug Urbanski, Camp Commander of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Department of Wisconsin during the ceremony.

Bashaw was born in Canada before his family moved to the United States, and at the age of 20, he joined the Grand Army of the Republic before fighting in numerous battles, including the battle of Appomattox Courthouse, one of the last of the Civil War.

"Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal," said an Abraham Lincoln impersonator during the ceremony.

After the war, Bashaw moved to Arkansaw, Wisconsin to live and farm, and when he died he was buried in the town cemetery. 146 years later, he was remembered by his decedents and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

"And so with bowed heads solemn tread and voices hushed, we meet to remind each other of our duty to remember men such as Private Bashaw," Urbanski said. "To honor the flag for they fought, to honor the country for which they died and to keep green the memory of their heroic sacrifice and unselfish service."

More than two dozen people came out for the ceremony, many of them decedents of Bashaw.