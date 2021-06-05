Berlin police detain journalists at anti-Autobahn protest

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police have detained 13 journalists while they were reporting on a protest by environmentalist against the construction of a highway in the German capital. The journalists were covering an early-morning blockade of the construction site of the A100 Autobahn by activists from the group Sand in the Gears. A Berlin police spokesperson said the journalists were being treated them as participants in Saturday’s protest because they entered the site along with activists. He says the reporters are now being investigated on suspicion of trespassing on the construction site. The head of a journalists’ union accused police of preventing reporters from doing their work. Some 300 people took part in the demonstration.