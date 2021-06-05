3 US senators to visit Taiwan, discuss relations

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A bipartisan group of three U.S. senators will travel to Taiwan next week. The de-facto U.S. Embassy in Taiwan announced Saturday that the lawmakers would arrive the following day. The trip is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. Like most nations, the U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the three senators in a separate statement. It said that the trip demonstrated unanimous and firm support for Taiwan-U.S. relations. China has in recent months increased pressure on the self-ruled island, including flying warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace.