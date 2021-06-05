Skip to Content

2 men guilty in kidnapping, slaying of Minneapolis Realtor

1:46 pm Minnesota news from the Associated PressNewsTop Stories
court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted two men in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court on Friday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Monique Baugh was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31, 2019. Berry and Davis are the first of five suspects charged in the case to go to trial.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content