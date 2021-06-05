1 dead, 6 missing at northern Mexico coal mine collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of one miner has been found at a small coal mine in a northern Mexico border state that flooded and collapsed, leaving six miners still missing. The federal civil defense office said Saturday that the body of one miner had been found, and that the search was continuing for the other six. Efforts have concentrated on pumping water out of the mine in the coal belt of the northern state of Coahuila. The army sent a 28-member team with trained dogs to search for victims. There have been complaints for years about unsafe conditions at mines in the area.