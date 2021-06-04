Young drivers hit the road, ‘100 Deadliest Days’ of teen driving are here

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The '100 Deadliest Days' of teen driving are upon us. The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the worst for teen motor vehicle accidents and deaths.

"Teens are driving more and driving more for recreational purposes than they are driving to and from structured activities like school or extracurriculars, and it's the time of the year when we see crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers really spiking," said Nick Jarmusz, Wisconsin's AAA director of Public Affairs.

Now that CDC restrictions are relaxed, and Wisconsin waived road test requirements for probationary graduated driver's license over the last year, decisions behind the wheel this summer are more important than ever.

"Many teens may have not even been going to and from school, you know, throughout the school year, so they may be lacking some of the practice that would help make them better drivers," continued Jarmusz.

According to AAA, new drivers ages 16 to 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash. As of Wednesday, June 2, 2021, there's already been 37 teen-related accidents in the city of Eau Claire. Compare that to 2019's 362 accidents and 2020's 250 accidents.

"It's when they get out on their own, and they start having fun with their friends that they forget the things they learned while in drivers ED or from their parents where they need to still be focusing on the road and not being distracted by friends or devices," said Ryan Hammett, owner of Accountable Driver Education.

According to AAA, distracted driving, excess passengers, and speeding can multiply crash risks.

"Kids watch what their parents do, what their friends are doing when they're driving and mimic that behavior," commented Officer Adam Bembnister, a school resource officer with ECPD.

And even if your child is not the one driving, it's still worth having the conversation about driving behavior.

"You know what kind of driver your student is, and you're going to be aware of that. But make sure you know who they're riding with, cause that's something you can't always control," Hammett said.

Wisconsin teen drivers are restricted to driving from 5 a.m. to midnight and can only have one other person in the vehicle with them. Cell phone use while driving is strictly prohibited for teen drivers.