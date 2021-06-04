Wisconsin DNR holds ‘Fun Free Weekend’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to enjoy Wisconsin's state parks and trails without paying a single dime.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is holding its ninth annual 'Fun Free Weekend' event beginning this weekend.

During this weekend, admission stickers are not required at Wisconsin's 49 state parks, and trail passes are not required at the 44 state trails. You will also not be required to have a fishing license this weekend.

Normally, an annual in-state pass for state parks and forests is $28, an in-state trail pass is $25, and a fishing license costs $20.

"We really wanted to give people an opportunity to explore the outdoors without the barrier of having a pass, and also just an opportunity to try a different kind of recreation that might be new to them," said Missy Vanlanduyt, recreation partner section chief for the Wisconsin State Park System. "We're all passionate about the outdoors, and outdoor recreation, and we just want that for everyone who visits."

If you're going to take advantage of this event, Vanlanduyt recommends you bring sunscreen, water bottles, and look out for ticks.