Train strikes, kills 9 workers on track in northwest China

BEIJING (AP) — A cross-country passenger train has hit and killed nine rail construction workers in northwest China. State media says the victims were among 50 workers who were repairing a closed section of track. However, it wasn’t clear why those nine workers were on an open section of track that run in the opposite direction. State broadcaster CCTV said it happened Friday morning as the train negotiated a curve in the city of Jinchang in Gansu province. The train was heading from Urumqi, the capital of the far-west Xinjiang region, to the eastern city of Hangzhou. The journey takes nearly 56 hours.