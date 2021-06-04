Tension grows in court as Nashville officer’s trial looms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor has accused attorneys for a white Nashville police officer of a “character assassination” attempt against the Black man he’s charged with fatally shooting in 2018. At a hearing, the accusation came in reaction to defense attorneys’ desire to show a jury a photo of Daniel Hambrick with money and several handguns. Both sides have agreed Hambrick had a gun as he fled Officer Andrew Delke on foot. A defense witness noted Hambrick had been convicted of a felony. However, an arrest affidavit says Delke didn’t know who Hambrick was when he pursued him. The trial is set to begin July 12 in Nashville.