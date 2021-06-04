Sizzlin’ heat and a high UV index increases heat illness risk this weekend

We're heading into one this weekend. A scorcher of a forecast for your first weekend of June. This forecast may be dangerous for sensitive groups.

Friday we're aiming for a record high temperature of 93 degrees. That would tie a previous record from 1968. Saturday we'll try to beat a record high of 93 from 1968, with forecast highs up to 95.

Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s all weekend. Dew points will climb into the 60s and 70s which will to dense, thick, oppressive mugginess.

The UV Index this weekend will be a 9, meaning it will take 10 minutes to burn on unprotected skin. Take regular breaks, drink lots of water and listen to your body. The risk of heat illness is high this weekend.

We will get a little breeze through the weekend but it's not like that will make much of a difference. Wind speeds from the southwest at 8 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will keep things moving, but that's like standing in front of a hair drier at these temperatures.

Higher dew points and more cloud cover will lead to slightly cooler temperatures next week. It will also lead to a chance for thunderstorms, too. Still, with temperatures in the 80 and dew points in the 70s, it will feel like soup everywhere.