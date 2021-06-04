Records: Teen killed by Honolulu police shot in back of head

HONOLULU (AP) — Hospital records provided by a lawyer representing the family of a 16-year-old boy killed by Honolulu police show the teen arrived at an emergency room with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and to his shoulders. Attorney Eric Seitz says it’s evidence that Iremamber Sykap was shot in the back. He’s representing Sykap’s grandmother and mother in a lawsuit saying the teen was unarmed and posed no risk to officers. Police said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the April 5 shooting. Spokespersons for the Honolulu Police Department and the city didn’t immediately comment on the records.