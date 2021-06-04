Non-EU member Norway reaches post-Brexit trade deal with UK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Non-EU member Norway has reached a post-Brexit free trade deal with its greatest trading partner, Britain, that left the bloc last year following a 2016 referendum. Some of the differences included the import to Norway of agricultural goods such as meat and cheese, and fish exports to Britain. Norway has access to the EU’s vast common market and most goods are exempt from duties. However, the obstacle-free trading with Britain ended in late 2020. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Friday that “when Norway is speeding up on its way out of the pandemic, then good export agreements are important.” The deal also includes non-EU members Iceland and Liechtenstein.