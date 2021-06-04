Maryland man gets 6 years for $1 million in fraud schemes

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than six years for what a federal prosecutor says is a series of fraud schemes covering seven years and costing his victims more than $1 million. Acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner says 45-year-old Robert Lee Snowden of Owings Mills was sentenced for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and for aggravated identity theft. Snowden also was ordered to pay restitution of more than $1 million. A statement from his guilty plea says that between 2013 and 2020, Snowden conspired to defraud the Maryland Department of Human Services and the Federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by using stolen identification information to obtain SNAP benefits.