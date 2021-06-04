Man under supervision for 1993 rape charged with new assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged man under supervision for sexually assaulting a teenager in 1993 with sexually assaulting another woman in January. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 57-year-old Jesse Curry was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According a criminal complaint, a woman said Curry picked her up from a bar and they did shots of vodka in his car. She woke up in his St. Paul apartment naked, didn’t remember arriving there and didn’t know where she was. A community corrections agent discovered video on Curry’s cellphone that appears to show him sexually assaulting her.