Huge blast at Serbia munitions factory forces evacuation

A series of explosions at a munitions factory in central Serbia has forced evacuations of workers and nearby residents, but no injuries. The blasts occurred early on Friday at an ammunition depot of the Sloboda factory in the town of Cacak, about 140 kilometers south of Belgrade, It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion that also set off a huge fire above the town. Local media say sporadic detonations could still be heard in the morning. Officials say firefighters will be able to go into the factory 24 hours after the last detonation to assess the situation.