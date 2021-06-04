High heat and humidity builds.

High heat and humidity…

Extreme heat and increasing humidity have settled into the Chippewa Valley today and the trend will continue into the weekend. Highs today were in the 80s and 90s and there were records set.

Southerly breezes strengthen…

The south winds will continue in the region and highs will heat up even further for Saturday. Most highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Again, high temperature records will likely fall.

Hot weather pattern…

A ridge of high pressure has built over much of the nation shoving the jet stream to the north. That has induced the warming, and for us the focus of t-storms will be north for the next few days.

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden