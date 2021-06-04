From the Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ’s storied career

HONG KONG (AP) — Ray Cordeiro considers himself the luckiest radio DJ in the world. In a storied career spanning over 70 years in Hong Kong, Cordeiro has interviewed superstars including the Beatles and Elton John, and even received an order of the British empire for outstanding achievement or service to the community from Queen Elizabeth. Cordeiro holds the Guinness world record for the world’s longest-working DJ. He retired last month at the age of 96. His show “All the Way with Ray” ran for more than 50 years, starting on public broadcaster RTHK.