Friday’s local sports scores

11:07 pm
(WQOW)- Here are Friday's local sports scores!

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

  • Boyceville 17, Mondovi 11
  • Regis 6, Altoona 4 (7 innings)
  • Game 1- Bloomer 10, Northwestern 6
  • Game 2 - Bloomer 6, Northwestern 2
  • Thorp/Gilman 13, Fall Creek 2
  • Elk Mound 15, Glenwood City 5 (5 innings)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

  • Elk Mound 4, Glenwood City 7
  • Gilman 5, Greenwood/Loyal 2
  • Thorp 5, Fall Creek 4
  • Altoona 11, Regis 1 (5 innings)
  • Whitehall 27, Eleva-Strum 8 (6 innings)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

  • Regis McDonell 2, Somerset 2

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

  • Eau Claire Express 9, Mankato Moondogs 8 - Walk-off single to win in the 9th for the Express

Evan Hong

