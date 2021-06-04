Friday’s local sports scoresNew
(WQOW)- Here are Friday's local sports scores!
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Boyceville 17, Mondovi 11
- Regis 6, Altoona 4 (7 innings)
- Game 1- Bloomer 10, Northwestern 6
- Game 2 - Bloomer 6, Northwestern 2
- Thorp/Gilman 13, Fall Creek 2
- Elk Mound 15, Glenwood City 5 (5 innings)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Elk Mound 4, Glenwood City 7
- Gilman 5, Greenwood/Loyal 2
- Thorp 5, Fall Creek 4
- Altoona 11, Regis 1 (5 innings)
- Whitehall 27, Eleva-Strum 8 (6 innings)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
- Regis McDonell 2, Somerset 2
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
- Eau Claire Express 9, Mankato Moondogs 8 - Walk-off single to win in the 9th for the Express