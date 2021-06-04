Food Truck Friday returns to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of Eau Claire's summer staples is back. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be postponed a year ago, Food Truck Friday is back.

Eight local mobile food trucks lined up along Phoenix Park on Friday afternoon. The crowd enjoyed fresh french fries, gyros, hot dogs and more.

Volume One sponsors Food Truck Friday and is ready to get summer started.

"We are super excited to be able to do any events, and just be able to invite the community out and enjoy the city. Food Truck Friday is one of our newer events and we are just really excited to have food trucks down here, have people down here, enjoy the park," said Lindsey Quinnies, program manager for Volume One.

Food Truck Friday will be held once a month through September. You can find a schedule and list of vendors here.