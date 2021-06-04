Explainer: How a lawyer can be disbarred

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday we reported the misconduct allegations against Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King, including claims that he sexually harassed one of his employees for months. As an elected official the only person who can remove King before his term ends is Governor Evers. However, he is a lawyer, and that license comes with a code of conduct.

There are rules that attorney's need to follow to keep their license. For example, harassment is considered professional misconduct. If the Office of Lawyer Regulations (OLR) receives a grievance against an attorney such as harassment, they will conduct a preliminary investigation.



That could lead to a formal investigation where it would be assigned an investigator who will look into the allegations. Once the investigation is done, the investigator has four options:

Dismiss the case entirely

Divert the matter to another agency

Reprimand the person publicly or privately

Give the matter to a preliminary review committee.

After all this, the committee could file a complaint against the attorney with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, who have the power to take away a lawyers license to practice in the state.

"Any case where someone is being deprived of their livelihood or license, there's some due process it requires," said Keith Sellen, director of the OLR.

It's important to note Sellen wasn't commenting on the King matter specifically. He did say if his office received a complaint against King, it would be confidential until a formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.