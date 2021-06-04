Europe rights envoy says freedoms deteriorating in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A European human rights envoy has criticized a “marked deterioration” of freedom of expression and of the media in Slovenia under the right-wing government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. The Council of Europe commissioner for human rights said in a memorandum released Friday that “some steps taken by the Slovenian government in recent months risk undermining the ability of independent voices to speak freely.” The commissioner listed problems that included “harassment, intimidation and criminal lawsuits against journalists” and “smear campaigns and intimidation targeting civil society activists.” A traditionally moderate Alpine nation, Slovenia also has seen a rise in political tensions recently that critics blame on government-fueled hate speech and lack of tolerance.