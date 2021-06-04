DOT: Watch out for road buckles in heat

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Hot weather ahead for many means traveling to the pool or lake, but while you're on the road, be sure to look out for road buckles.

Some major traffic back-ups along highway 53 on Friday were caused by the pavement buckling. There were also multiple reports of road buckles across the Chippewa Valley Friday night.



According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation pavement engineer Devin Harings, when it gets this hot out, concrete pavement wants to expand, but when it has no where to expand, it might buckle, moving up and causing a break in the road.



Harings said drivers should treat road buckles like any other road hazard and try to avoid them, because they could damage your car.

"It's just paying attention and if you see something going on, leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you so you have a chance to slow down," Harings said.

If you see a road buckle that looks severe, Harings said to call 911 to get state patrol out as quickly as possible to redirect traffic.