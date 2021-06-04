Donations strengthen California police accountability work

Faith in the Valley promotes racial justice throughout California’s Central Valley and has spent years working to hold the police accountable. Its reputation was key in 2020 as the group’s work received a big financial boost following the murder of George Floyd and the national reckoning with police violence and racial inequity. Over the past year, the group, which brought in $2.9 million in 2019, received about $720,000 from new or expanded racial justice funds. Donations from individuals increased by about 50 percent. The group has used the extra money and momentum to continue its work in the Central Valley.