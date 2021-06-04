Skip to Content

Chetek man charged after disturbing videos surface

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Chetek man is charged with making disturbing comments about children on Facebook videos and watching children at a local school.

According to a criminal complaint, more than 50 people complained to police about the videos made by Tyler Bronstad, 22.

In the videos, Bronstad can be seen talking about wanting to have sex with children, according to the complaint.

In addition, officials at Roselawn Elementary School in Chetek say on three occasions last month, Bronstad was observed staring at young children on the playground including one time when he was inside the fenced and gated playground.

Bronstad is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He is due in court next week.

