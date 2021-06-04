AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

APRIL 28-MAY 3, 2021

Sport dominates a week in photos for Europe, with Chelsea’s Champions League final victory in Porto celebrated on the pitch and commiserated in Manchester, as well as Roland Garros and the Moto2 Grand Prix making up some of the most striking photos made or published in Europe and Africa in the past week by The Associated Press.

This selection was curated by AP Photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon

