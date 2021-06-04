Rails reunite to celebrate 2001 state softball title

ALTOONA (WQOW) - In a flashback to 20 years ago, the Altoona Rails softball team celebrated a state championship on Friday.

The 2001 team was honored prior to Altoona's game against Eau Claire Regis at Jerry Hagen Field. Players and coaches ran through a tunnel formed by current players before gathering along the first base line to receive the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 trophy.

That Rails team defeated Horicon in the championship game to finish 25-1, a school record for wins.

Pitcher Erin Lynum set several individual records that season: most no hitters in a season (4), most strikeouts in a game (15), most wins in a season (24) and most strikeouts in a season (163).

Catcher Angie Hong set a record for most stolen bases in a season with 30 and tied the school record for most stolen bases in a game with five.

Short stop Kaela Wold set a record for most at-bats in a season with 91.

Here's the roster from the 2001 team:

Erin Lynum (P), Angie Hong (C), Erin O'Connell (1B), Jessica Marko (2B), Tabitha Hugdahl (3B), Kaela Wold (SS), Kim Seipel (LF), Heidi Planert (CF), Jessica Werlein (RF), Kara Greenhow, Michele Fox, Jocelyn Peterson, Catie Brazzale, Meghan Wiste, Nicole Brantner and Nicole Boyea

Here's the coaching staff for the 2001 team:

Jim Turner (head coach), Pam Nimmo, Don Crane, Andy Riechers