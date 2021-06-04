Air Quality Alert until FRI 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR POLK, ST. CROIX, AND PIERCE

COUNTIES…

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air

Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from 12:00 PM

CDT until 9:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in Polk,

St. Croix, and Pierce Counties.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR

SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children,

elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,

and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged

period of time, should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

For more information on current air quality, please see:

https://airquality.wi.gov