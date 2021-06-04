Afghan army: 20 die in hit on Taliban, including civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan airstrike targeting Taliban fighters inside an abandoned army base in southern Helmand province has killed at least 20 people, including some civilians. However, there are conflicting accounts about the site of the strike on Friday and the number of casualties. The military said it struck the Taliban as they were looting weapons and ammunition from the base. It said 20 Taliban fighters and a “few civilians” who were looting with the insurgents were killed. The Taliban claimed they had overran the base, located along a west-south highway linking the cities of Kandahar and Herat, late on Thursday. They said 30 people were killed, all civilians.