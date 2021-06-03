Wild brass praise Parise for his handling of benching

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise was not pleased with his diminished role this season with the Minnesota Wild. The people responsible understood his frustration as well as anyone. Wild general manager Bill Guerin says he fully realized Parise would be upset by being benched for the first three games of the playoffs. He had two goals and an assist in the final four games of the series as the Wild wound up losing to Vegas. Parise has four years left on his contract with an annual salary cap hit of more than $7.5 million. He says he doesn’t want to play elsewhere.