WHO: Vaccinating kids ‘not a high priority’ amid shortage

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert says immunizing children against the coronavirus is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses. The WHO’s vaccines director, Dr. Kate O’Brien said children should not be a focus of COVID-19 immunization programs even as increasing numbers of rich countries authorize their coronavirus shots for teenagers and children. Instead of vaccinating children, O’Brien said shots should be reserved for health workers and those at highest risk of getting severely ill or dying from COVID-19 in poor countries.