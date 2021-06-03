White House: Biden to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan at NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while on his trip to Europe later this month. The White House announced Thursday that the meeting will take place June 14 on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. It comes against the backdrop of some tension between the two leaders. Erdogan was frustrated when Biden declared the mass killings of Armenians at the hands of the Turks in 1915 as a “genocide,” a decree Ankara long opposed. Biden’s first overseas trip as president begins next week.