‘We Are the Chippewa Valley’ to celebrate Eau Claire artists of color

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This fall, artwork will consume Eau Claire transit busses, calendars and postcards.

It's all part of the Eau Claire Public Arts Council's initiative to showcase and celebrate Black, Indigenous, People of Color or BIPOC.

Twelve artists will be selected to display their art around town as part of the 'We Are the Chippewa Valley' exhibit.

The intent of the art exhibit competition is to bring culture, awareness and recognition, to celebrate people of color and multicultural communities.

"Art has this enormous power to connect us and a power to heal, a power to bring people together, to collaborate. So I think we underestimate-especially in terms of visual art, what art can do for a community, economically as well as emotionally and otherwise," said Jo Ellen Burke, President of the Eau Claire Public Arts Council.

Three images of artwork are required for the submission proposal, any medium of art is accepted and encouraged.

Proposals are due on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The application can be found here.