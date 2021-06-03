Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region. They spoke to The Associated Press ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that opens on Friday. The tribunal is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers. The tribunal is the latest attempt to hold China accountable for alleged rights abuses against the Uyghurs. Beijing has rejected the allegations.