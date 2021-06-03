US envoy announces new Syria aid, seeks delivery access

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has announced nearly $240 million in humanitarian funding to support the people of Syria, Syrian refugees and countries hosting them. During a visit to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria on Thursday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for increased access to Syria through international crossings to allow for the delivery of aid. The ambassador in Turkey on a four-day visit seeking to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders — a program which Russia has severely limited in recent years, insisting that the Syrian government should control all assistance to millions in need. The crossing points were reduced to a single border crossing at Russia’s insistence.