Skip to Content

Town of Tilden chairman pays fine for killing bear out of season

6:43 pm Crime & CourtsLocal NewsNewsTop Stories
court-gavel-11.jpg

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The town chairman of Tilden accused of illegally killing a bear out of season settled his case Wednesday.

According to a report from the DNR, Daniel Adams admitted to shooting and killing the bear with a shotgun while the bear was several feet up in a tree last June.

He then buried it four feet underground.

The report said Adams failed to self-report the killing or have the bear meat utilized.

State law prohibits wasting of a natural resource. On Wednesday, he settled the case by paying a court fine of $375.50.

He was also warned for hunting a bear without a license and out of season.

Katrina Lim

Katrina Lim joined the News 18 team in August 2019 as a multimedia journalist. She was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey but has lived in all time zones of the contiguous U.S.A.

More Stories

Skip to content