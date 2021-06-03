Town of Tilden chairman pays fine for killing bear out of season

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The town chairman of Tilden accused of illegally killing a bear out of season settled his case Wednesday.

According to a report from the DNR, Daniel Adams admitted to shooting and killing the bear with a shotgun while the bear was several feet up in a tree last June.

He then buried it four feet underground.

The report said Adams failed to self-report the killing or have the bear meat utilized.

State law prohibits wasting of a natural resource. On Wednesday, he settled the case by paying a court fine of $375.50.

He was also warned for hunting a bear without a license and out of season.