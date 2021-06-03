Prosecutors: Ex-fed judge favored in Giuliani raid review

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a former federal judge who ensured attorney-client privilege was protected in a review of materials seized from ex-President Donald Trump’s lawyer three years ago is again the favorite to do the same chore after raids on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and office. Prosecutors recommended the appointment of Barbara Jones in a letter submitted late Thursday to a judge who plans to appoint a “special master” to protect privilege in a review of materials seized in the late-April raids. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.