Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say three officers shot responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware.

A large police presence could be seen after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the three officers were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.