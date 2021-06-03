Pence returns to another key early presidential voting state

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Mike Pence is returning to another key early presidential voting state as he’s set to give a speech Thursday evening in New Hampshire. It comes weeks after the former vice president used his first public address since the end of the Trump administration to say he’ll be “pushing back on the liberal agenda” that he says is wrong for the nation. His choice of states, including that April appearance in South Carolina, is aimed at increasing his visibility as he considers whether to run for the White House in 2024. Pence’s team says he’s planning more trips, including stops in Texas, California and Michigan.