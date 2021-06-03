Skip to Content

NFL suspends Lions tackle Jashon Cornell for first 3 games

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the  season for violating the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse. The NFL said Thursday that Cornell can play in preseason games and participate in practices before the season begins. He is eligible to be on the roster on Sept. 27, if the 2020 seventh-round pick from Ohio State makes the team with a new general manager and coach. Cornell apologized on Twitter to the Lions and their fans for making a mistake last year after a friend died.

