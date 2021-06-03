Mayor of Ecuador’s capital is dismissed, faces graft probe

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The mayor of Ecuador’s capital was removed from office following multiple allegations of wrongdoing and the opening of a corruption investigation by prosecutors. Quito city councilors on Thursday voted to dismiss Jorge Yunda after complaints about a lack of transparency, including the failure to provide details about municipal budget spending. Councilor Luz Elena Coloma says Yunda’s ″inappropriate behavior″ had been going on for two years. Prosecutors looking into the Yunda case are also investigating allegations of organized crime. Yunda, who took office in May 2019 and had two years left in his term, has said he was being unfairly targeted.