Man who killed Southern California deputy had arrest warrant

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the man who shot and killed a Southern California sheriff’s deputy after an attempted traffic stop this week in a desert community east of Los Angeles had a warrant out for his arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Bilal Winston Shabazz was being sought on a no-bail warrant from Los Angeles County. Officials say Shabazz shot Sergeant Dominic Vaca on Monday in Yucca Valley. Shabazz was later killed in a shootout with deputies.