Lawsuit alleges Minneapolis withholds police misconduct data

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A group that advocates for government transparency has sued the city of Minneapolis, alleging it uses a loophole known as coaching to circumvent public data laws and keep hundreds of police misconduct records private. Complaints against police are classified as public if the officer is disciplined. But the lawsuit alleges that Minneapolis says one-on-one mentoring known as coaching doesn’t rise to the level of discipline, so those records aren’t released. The lawsuit was brought by the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information. It is asking a court to compel the release of the data. The city attorney’s office has made no comment.