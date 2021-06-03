How you can help your favorite nonprofit earn bonus grants

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire organization is launching a new way you can support your favorite nonprofits in one spot.

During its annual meeting Thursday morning, the Eau Claire Community Foundation announced it will be adding a crowdfunding grant catalog to its website.

On the page, people will be able to peruse multiple nonprofits, a description of their needs, and donate.

Over the next year, the foundation will be giving out $25,000 per quarter.

The top fundraiser will receive a $10,000 bonus grant, second will receive $7,500, and third will get $5,000. All other applicants who raise at least $1,000 will be entered into a random drawing to three $1,000 bonus grants.

"Especially coming out of the pandemic, nonprofits are still trying to find their way and this will give them an easy fundraising vehicle that they can spin off of while they're still planning their other events," said Sue Bornick, executive director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.

By June 2022, the organization will have given out $100,000 in grants for the year.

The new grant catalogue will be posted to the foundation's website July 6.