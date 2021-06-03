Hottest air in three years in forecast as Eau Claire goes on record watch

Today did, in fact, hit 90° mainly south and west of Eau Claire, but at least the humidity wasn't too bad. Unfortunately, humidity will become uncomfortable this weekend as the temps warm even further.

Eau Claire is on record watch tomorrow and Saturday with the forecast calling to tie the record high of 93 set in 1968 tomorrow and a forecast high of 94 on Saturday with the current record at 92 also from 1968. Highs near or above 90 continue into next week, but the record highs are also warmer.

In fact, Eau Claire hit 100 degrees 10 years ago this coming Monday and the airport has not recorded 100 degrees since. It's been almost 15 years since last recorded a temperature above (but not including) 100 on July 31, 2006 with a high of 103.

There are some showers on radar as a weak system moves through, and scattered showers will continue through the evening and possibly even overnight.

Temperatures stay warm into next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, though the dew points may be at their highest when they could be consistently in the upper 60s through mid 70s!

That humidity comes with more cloud cover and slight chances for pop up showers and storms each day, but nothing widespread is expected.